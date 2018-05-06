CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Get ready to see a lot of blue signs popping up around Charlotte neighborhoods.

A new company called Opendoor is advertising a new way to buy or sell a home online in just a few clicks.

Opendoor is already up and running in seven cities, including Raleigh.

“It’s a totally novel concept,” General Manager of Opendoor in Charlotte Mike Henry said.

Hassle free, that’s the big part of Opendoor’s pitch. If you’re selling, simply request an offer online. No listings, no showings and you can choose your own closing date.

Basically, Opendoor says you’ll avoid many of the pitfalls of the traditional process. As for the offer, Opendoor promises a fair market number.

“One out of three serious sellers, who request an offer, end up selling to Opendoor,” Henry said.

In its first 100 days of operation in Raleigh, Opendoor purchased 111 homes. The company expects a similar level of growth in Charlotte.

“The Charlotte market is incredibly hot right now,” Henry said. “Home prices have appreciated seven percent since April of last year. We see 60 people moving into this market every day.”

Right now, five houses are listed in the Charlotte area, with dozens more in waiting as Opendoor gets them move-in ready. Making the process of buying a home even easier is Opendoor’s app. Potential buyers can use it to unlock the front door and tour a house at their convenience.

Seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., an open house on your schedule. According to Opendoor, more than 50,000 people have toured their homes using the app.

“Any time that you’re changing customer behavior, you’re going to have people question exactly what that service looks like, but we’ve been able to have a tremendous amount of traction in the Charlotte market,” Henry said.

Opendoor claims a 2-percent market share in Charlotte. Based on the growth numbers in other cities, that number is likely on the rise.

