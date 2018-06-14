CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Parents are using new technology to track their children during summer vacation.

The gadget, known as Buddy Tag, is gaining popularity among parents as their children spend more time at the pool and the beach.

NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton tested out the Buddy Tag with the help Joseph and Dylan, two boys who were hanging out at a local park on Wednesday.

If your child is anywhere and they need help, all they have to do is hit the panic button, which is installed on the gadget. Another cool feature is that parents have the ability to set the distance for how far their children can go.

NBC Charlotte looked online for other gadgets to help keep an eye on your children and it turns out, there are dozens.

And some are as cheap as $50.

Those interested in checking out the Buddy Tag can click here for more information.

