Synchronous fireflies put on light show for visitors in Grandfather Mountain

Grandfather Mountain hosted its very first "Grandfather Glows" event after a species of synchronous fireflies were found on the mountain in 2019.

LINVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of people gathered in Grandfather Mountain Friday night to watch a unique show. It was quiet, except for the hum of excitement from people in the crowd.

This wasn't the usual performance at a theater. The performers aren't paid, and in fact, don't even know they didn't even know they were being watched that night. For them, it was another night outside. But for the guests on Grandfather Mountain, it was the experience of a lifetime.

"It's definitely one of those things that's just spectacular, it's awe-inspiring," said Director of Education and Natural Resources at Grandfather Mountain John Caveny. "I can count on one hand the number of times that I've been held speechless by some occurrence in nature. Seeing the synchronous fireflies here at Grandfather is definitely one of those things."

