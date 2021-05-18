North Carolina Zoo welcomes the birth of a dozen endangered American Red Wolves

The births are a part of a critical effort to keep the breed alive. American Red Wolves, being the most endangered canine in the world with only 15 to 20 remaining.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo welcomed 12 adorable pups over the course of three days recently. The beautiful newborns will grow to be one of the few American Red Wolves in the world.

These births are a part of a critical effort to keep the breed alive. American Red Wolves, being the most endangered canine in the world with only 15 to 20 remaining in the wild. All wild red wolves are in Eastern North Carolina. Some wolves wearing tracking devices, which is part of the efforts within the American Red Wolf Recovery Program to track and protect them.

Three must be the lucky number, because we are so happy to share that we have 3 litters of red wolves for a total of 12 puppies! To adopt a puppy and support our American Red Wolf Conservation Center, visit: https://t.co/Fz7CR9z0vn pic.twitter.com/RXbdicNqZM — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) May 17, 2021

At the NC Zoo, these newest pups bring their red wolf breeding program total to 36, making it the second-largest pack in the US.

The babies and mothers are being monitored and taken care of. As of today all are healthy and doing well.

The zoo will be announcing a public naming poll for one of the litters within the next month.

