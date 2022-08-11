x
Animals

NC Aquarium needs your help naming its otter pups

You can choose from a trio of names picked out by aquarium staff.

KURE BEACH, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for your help naming these three new otter pups.

The three trio names are:

  • Stella, Mae and Selene (moon, Thailand moon goddess and goddess of the moon)
  • Padma, Bulan and Melati (Indonesia’s three national flowers—the Giant Padma, Anggrek bulan, the moth orchid; and Melati putih, the Arabian Jasmine)
  • Tala, Reyna and Ula (bright star, queen and small one)
  • Java, Bali and Nusa (Volcanic islands in Indonesia)

PUP #1

Credit: North Carolina Aquarium
  • She is sassy and snorts at mom and the otter team when they do weights and measures.
  • She is the largest.
  • Much of the time, her face has a grumpy look on it.

PUP #2

Credit: North Carolina Aquarium
  • Smallest of the three otter babies and has the loudest vocals.
  • She is playful and even though she is the smallest, she was the first to open her eyes.
  • First seen leaving the nest box.
  • First one to hit most of the milestones.
  • She has a spunky personality.

PUP # 3

Credit: WCNC
  • Shy and timid.
  • She is the last to leave the nest even when her sisters are out exploring.
  • Because of her reservedness, we are waiting to see other personality traits that set her apart.

Click here to submit your vote.

