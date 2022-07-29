With shelters and rescues overcrowded, 8-year-old sells bracelets, sponsors cat adoptions

Brenna Edwards is making a difference in Rowan County, helping to cover the cost of adoption for families who cannot.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Across the Carolinas, animal shelters and rescues are slammed and officials are pushing for more people to adopt or foster pets in an effort to make room for animals that don't have a permanent home.

An 8-year-old in Rowan County is using her creativity to try and help animals find their forever homes.

The Edwards family is constantly fostering cats. Especially now, as more and more animals need loving homes. It’s taught 8-year-old Brenna many valuable lessons.

She’s learned a lot about responsibility and caring for others. Her mom, Lauren, said she wants to keep them all, but because she can't, she's supporting the Carolina Sanctuary and Rescue so they can find permanent homes.



“They can get all the attention and a lot of love,” Brenna said.

She started selling handmade, colorful beaded bracelets for $3. She even personalizes them with charms or names.

“She wanted to donate all the sales from that week leading up the adoption event and it just blew up," Lauren Edwards said. "We had people ordering from New Hampshire and Virginia and other parts of North Carolina. It really, really amazed us."

In a week, Brenna sold enough bracelets to make more than $500. At an adoption event for the rescue, she made and sold 42 bracelets.

All of the money is being used to cover the adoption fees of several cats.

“It made me feel excited and happy,” Brenna said.

She’s an industrious kid wanting to make a difference.

“She’s learning so much just business in general but the importance of giving back and taking care of others,” Lauren said. “I hope that as long as she wants to do this that it will continue to grow, and she’ll be able to raise a lot of money for them.”

It's a creative way to help clear the overcrowded shelters and rescues.



