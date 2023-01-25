Charges alleging K-9 Ice snatched a fellow officer's lunch were eventually dropped.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. — A Michigan police department has wrapped up a light-hearted investigation into accusations of theft against one of their own.

Earlier this month, the Wyandotte Police Department posted a mugshot on Facebook of K-9 Ice, accusing the police dog of stealing a fellow officer's lunch.

The department explained that an officer was called away from his meal to assist a fellow officer on Jan. 10. When the officer returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone and Ice was walking out of the room, licking his chops.

While laying out the case against the K-9 suspect, the department said Ice had been known to rummage through trash cans and even take food right out of his co-workers' hands at times.

Still, the department opened the investigation up to the community, soliciting opinions from Facebook followers on how to proceed with their case against Ice.

Stealing is not only a crime but it is morally wrong too. Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you... Posted by Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan on Thursday, January 12, 2023

The post was shared thousands of times and six days later, the department announced that the investigation was being dropped.

Police said they received dozens of offers from attorneys to represent Ice for free, along with threats of protests from dog-loving members of the community.

UPDATE Dozens of attorneys have offered to defend Ofc Ice pro- 🦴- o! We have been threatened with massive protests if... Posted by Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

"Plus, the overall public just doesn't believe he is guilty," Wyandotte police wrote in a Jan. 18 post.

Not only did investigators decide not to charge Ice with any crimes for his alleged sandwich-stealing adventure, but a local restaurant showed its support with sandwiches for the department, including a sub of Ice's very own.