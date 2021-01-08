Charlotte City Council to discuss anti-discrimination law Monday.

Charlotte's L-G-B-T-Q community might have some new allies in the search for equality in the eyes of government. Republicans.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council will take up both an old and new topic. Old in the form of “anti-discrimination”, new in the form of who is supporting it. The proposed ordinance comes five years after the passage of House Bill 2.

That bill prevented cities from passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances.

House bill 2 was eventually replaced by another bill that put a moratorium on local nondiscrimination ordinances until this past December.



"I was tired of being caught flat-footed and not being brought to the table as a republican in town. We came together to do something that is the first of its kind. And we're super proud to be on the front end of this" said Tariq Bokhari of the Charlotte City Council, who drafted legislation he hopes will change minds, hearts, and the law.

This marks a big change for the GOP. Five years ago, state Republicans banned Charlotte and other cities from passing a non-discrimination ordinance, sparking statewide boycotts over House Bill 2. That ban expired earlier this year. Supporters say now is the time.

Whatever is proposed and settled on, will likely pass the Council vote should it eventually have one because the majority of seats are held by Democrats. Monday’s city council meeting will include a presentation of the new proposal.

