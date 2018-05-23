CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For kids, summer break is time to relax and have fun with friends. For parents, the struggle to keep their kids entertained and safe on a budget can be uber-stressful.

But it doesn’t have to be like that. From bowling to summer day camps, TODAY has found a number of fun and affordable summer activities for kids.

Kids Bowl Free

Yes, your kids can bowl free, thanks to the Kids Bowl Free program, which offers children two free games of bowling every day throughout the summer. All you have to do is go to their website and find the closest bowling alley and sign up.

It’s not totally free, though. Parents are required to pay for their kids’ bowling shoe rental, and for $30, you can buy a family pass that allows up to four adults to bowl with their kids all summer long.

Summer Movies

Many movie theaters across the country offer free or cheap summer movies for kids and their families on select weekdays. Large move chains like AMC Theaters, Cinemark and Regal participate, but it’s never a bad idea to check with your locally owned theaters, too.

Kids Skate Free

Similar to Kids Bowl Free, this program allows kids 10 and under to roller skate for free at select sessions in their area. Some areas do charge a small administrative fee when you sign up. You can get more information here.

Summer Reading

Worried your kids aren’t learning enough out of school? Simply sign them up for a summer reading program! You can also incentivize your child’s learning by picking up the Chuck E. Cheese’s reading chart. If they finish it over the summer, they’ll get 10 free tokens!

Click here for more fun and cheap summer activities.

© 2018 WCNC