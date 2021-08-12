A new food hall will open soon in Concord. Here are the restaurants slated to join

More tenants have been announced for The Gibson Mill Food Hall.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Gibson Mill Food Hall, slated to open soon in Concord, has announced some more tenants.

The new tenants include:

Cara’s Cookie Co., a locally-owned social enterprise benefiting Cara’s Purpose, a nonprofit driven by cookies and love.

“At many Cara’s Purpose fundraising events we made different flavors of cookies to give as a way to say ‘thank you’ to our donors. This inspired us to create a cookie company, which will funnel a portion of its profits directly into the charity. Cara forever changed our family, and we hope to continue to keep the “ripple” going,” said Jennifer Hamilton, Cara’s Cookie CoFounder and mother to Cara, who died from a terminal brain tumor at 50 days old.

Taco Street, a new street taco concept from the creators of Mexicasa.

“Taco Street serves traditional, made from scratch street tacos for a true Mexican street style vendor experience,” said Ana Maria Arriaga, founder of Taco Street and Mexicasa in Harrisburg, NC. “Authentic street tacos are a huge part of Mexican culture that we want to share with our guests. Nothing fancy, just great meats and flavors.”

Recently announced tenants include: Defined Coffee, Johnny Rogers BBQ and The Market Bar. High Branch Brewing opened on July 10 of this year.

Gibson Mill Food Hall said they are still looking for more tenants to occupy the space.

“We’re continuing to look for a few more tenants and interested parties can contact me to discuss: 704-699-2177 or thomas@gibsonmill.com,” Thomas Moore, Business Development Director at Gibson Mill, said.

