Charlotte restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week

Organizers say it's a week to amplify black-owned businesses here in the Charlotte area and to give foodies an opportunity to discover new cuisines.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday kicks off Black Restaurant Week in Charlotte.

Organizers say it's a week to amplify black-owned businesses here in the Charlotte area and to give foodies an opportunity to discover new cuisines.

"Black Restaurant Week is presenting its 2nd annual campaign in the Carolinas. This year we are passionate more than ever to serve the culinary industry," the website reads. "We’ve expanded our participation from restaurants to food trucks, sweets, and more."

Black Restaurant Week wraps up on May 1.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

FREE PODCASTS

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.