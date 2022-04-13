Charlotte ranked among 7 most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food

"We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte foodies rejoice because the Queen City was just named among the seven most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food.

"We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures," FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said. "Each met the criteria with their creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness."

FOOD & WINE’s Next Great Food Cities 2022

7 Most Exciting Up-and-Coming Big Cities for Food Lovers

Boise, Idaho

Charlotte, North Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Jersey City, New Jersey

Omaha, Nebraska

Tucson, Arizona

4 Small Cities with Impressive Food Scenes Worth Checking Out

Biddeford, Maine

Bozeman, Montana

Charlottesville, Virginia

Greenville, South Carolina

Some of the local restaurant's Food and Wine highlighted were:

Among many others

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts