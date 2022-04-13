Charlotte ranked among 7 most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte foodies rejoice because the Queen City was just named among the seven most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food.
"We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures," FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said. "Each met the criteria with their creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness."
FOOD & WINE’s Next Great Food Cities 2022
7 Most Exciting Up-and-Coming Big Cities for Food Lovers
- Boise, Idaho
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Tucson, Arizona
4 Small Cities with Impressive Food Scenes Worth Checking Out
- Biddeford, Maine
- Bozeman, Montana
- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Greenville, South Carolina
Some of the local restaurant's Food and Wine highlighted were:
Among many others
