These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

The Concord location will be Harriet's first outside of Charlotte's Optimist Hall and will be Bossy Beulah's fourth location in the Charlotte area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect.

“To us, it just makes sense for our like-minded brands to share space," Joe Haubenhofer of Harriet’s Hamburgers said in a press release. "We look forward to meeting the Bossy Beulah’s guests, and for their guests to meet us. This is a model we foresee replicating in more Charlotte-area communities and across the Carolinas."

The Concord location will be Harriet's first outside of Charlotte's Optimist Hall and will be Bossy Beulah's fourth location in the Charlotte area. Bossy Beulah's first location is in west Charlotte and its two other locations -- one in Charlotte's South End neighborhood and one in Fort Mill, South Carolina -- are still under construction.

PHOTOS: Renderings of Harriet's Hamburgers and Bossy Beulah's new location in Concord 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

“Bossy Beulah’s and Harriet’s Hamburgers share similar philosophies in terms of sourcing high-quality ingredients, creating high-quality products from scratch, providing quick service, and a devotion to detail and craftsmanship," Jim Noble, owner of Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack, said in a press release. "Now, if one person wants Bossy Bites and the other wants a hamburger, you can do that here but without sacrificing quality or experience."

The restaurants purchased the site this past summer and construction is expected to start later this year. The projected opening of the location is in 2023.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts