Friday is National Donut Day. Here's where you can get free donuts

Friday, June 5, 2020, is National Donut Day. And, of course you can celebrate with free donuts!

Charlotte On The Cheap out together a list of several places to get free donuts, some without a required purchase, and one bakery that’s celebrating National Donut Day by donating to an important cause.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is extending National Doughnut Day into National Doughnut Week — from June 1st to 5th, 2020.

All week, customers can pick up a FREE doughnut of their choice at participating locations (including the drive-thru.) No purchase necessary.

There is a limit of one complimentary doughnut per person, per day.

Choose from any of Krispy Kreme’s fresh-made doughnut varieties (while supplies last), including the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut and Original Filled Doughnut varieties.

Suárez Bakery

Suárez Bakery, at 4245 Park Road, is donating all doughnut sales on June 5th to Campaign Zero, which is a national initiative to end police violence in America.

Your Mom’s Donuts

Your Mom’s Donuts, at 11025 Monroe Road, Matthews, is donating 100% of Friday’s proceeds to The Sanctuary in the City, an organization that provides healing programs for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

Dunkin’

Get a free donut with any beverage purchase on June 5th.

Burney’s Sweets & More

Get a free donut with any purchase, while supplies last, at Burney’s Sweets & More, on June 5th. Both locations are participating: 1200 N Davidson Street, and 318 E South Main Street, Waxhaw.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts: Download Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut to all its Duck Donuts Rewards members from June 5th to 7th. They can redeem in-store, online, through the app, or for delivery. You need to download and register on the app by 11:59 p.m. on June 4th. You can find Duck Donuts at 1710 Kenilworth Avenue, and at 9931 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville. Press release.

Country Donutz

For our Salisbury friends, Country Donutz, 475 Jake Alexander Blvd, Salisbury, is offering a free glazed donut from 6 a.m. to 3 pm. on June 5th. No purchase necessary.

Mercy’s Daylight Donuts