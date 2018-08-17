CHARLOTTE, NC. -- If you're looking for some tasty eats in the Queen City, you don't have to look very far.
Charlotte is known for its local restaurants that pack a big punch in the kitchen. Several local Charlotte restaurants were featured on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-in, and Dives."
Here's what you should order from each place (based on Yelp reviews!)
BARBECUE KING DRIVE-IN
2900 Wilkinson Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 399-8344
Fast Food
What you should order: Clearly, you have to get the BBQ — a lot of people on YELP were raving about the BBQ dinner and the fried chicken… I’ll get one of both, please.
CABO FISH TACO
3201 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC (704) 332-8868
Seafood Southwestern
What you should order: You pretty much can’t go wrong when you order at Cabo, so I suggest just picking something from the menu that sounds appetizing to you.
The lemon grilled shrimp taco sounds amazing.
DISH
1220 Thomas Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 344-0343
Traditional American
What you should order: The Collard greens — I know, but trust me. Again, you really can’t go wrong…
SOUTH 21 DRIVEIN
3101 E Independence Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 377-4509
Traditional American Hamburgers
What you should order: Get the fried chicken plate, it comes with french fries, cole slaw AND dinner bread. Win.
PINKY’S WESTSIDE GRILL
1600 W Morehead St Charlotte, NC (704) 332-0402
What you should order: Everyone is talking about the White Trash Burger, so I suggest trying that… Also, the chili fries look amazing.
LANDMARK RESTAURANT DINER
4429 Central Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 532-1153
Traditional American
What you should order: Anything from the dessert case.
MERT’S HEART AND SOUL
214 N College St Charlotte, NC (704) 342-4222
Californian Traditional American
What you should order: Fried chicken, collard greens, and mashed potatoes
JAKE’S GOOD EATS
12721 Albemarle Rd Charlotte, NC (704) 545-4741
Steak American
What you should order: Prime rib or grilled salmon with any side of your choice… can’t go wrong.
BANG BANG BURGER
2001 E 7th St Charlotte, NC (704) 333-6697
Hamburgers
What you should order: Now I have been to Bang Bang Burger and I can 100% vouch for the Seoul 2.0 burger: “The sequel is always better | sliced pickles, greens, kim chi with sesame oil, grilled pork belly, bulgogi sauce”
THE IMPROPER PIG
110 S. Sharon Amity Rd. Charlotte, NC (704) 714-7878
Asian BBQ Fusion
WHAT YOU SHOULD ORDER: COTSWOLD PLATTER
Choice of 2 meats: pulled chicken, pork or tofu and 2 sides, served with pickled onions and cornbread muffin | substitute smoked brisket $4 add on | substitute smoked andouille $1 add on
KRAZY FISH
2501 Central Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 332-1004
Seafood
WHAT YOU SHOULD ORDER: GREEN CURRY MUSSELS
JJ’S RED HOTS
1514 East Blvd Charlotte, NC (980) 225-8880
Amazing hot Dogs
WHAT YOU SHOULD ORDER: JJ’S “NO. 1” RED HOT
JJ’s Hot Relish, Diced Onions, Weber’s Mustard, Dill Pickle Spear. Go Bills…(Veggie option available)
INTERMEZZO PIZZERIA
1427 E 10th St Charlotte, NC (704) 347-2626
Pizza
What you should order: Pizza obvs — but everyone also raves about the bruschetta app
THE TIN KITCHEN
525 N Tryon St Charlotte, NC (704) 750-0477
What you should order: The cauliflower taco
PIT ROAD BAR AND GRILL
2330 Tipton Dr #100 Charlotte, NC (980) 237-0291
What you should order: The hot lap sandwich (As featured on DDD)
PAPI QUESO (FOOD TRUCK)
In Front Of Bistro La Bon Charlotte, NC
What you should order: Pig mac and cheese and the mushroom gruyere
HEIST BREWERY
2909 N Davidson St # 200 Charlotte, NC (704) 375-8260
What you should order: BBQ burger or the Beer cheese