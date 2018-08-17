CHARLOTTE, NC. -- If you're looking for some tasty eats in the Queen City, you don't have to look very far.

Charlotte is known for its local restaurants that pack a big punch in the kitchen. Several local Charlotte restaurants were featured on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-in, and Dives."

Here's what you should order from each place (based on Yelp reviews!)

2900 Wilkinson Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 399-8344

Fast Food

What you should order: Clearly, you have to get the BBQ — a lot of people on YELP were raving about the BBQ dinner and the fried chicken… I’ll get one of both, please.

Yelp: Kirsten S.

3201 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC (704) 332-8868

Seafood Southwestern

What you should order: You pretty much can’t go wrong when you order at Cabo, so I suggest just picking something from the menu that sounds appetizing to you.

The lemon grilled shrimp taco sounds amazing.

Yelp: Allison C.

1220 Thomas Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 344-0343

Traditional American

What you should order: The Collard greens — I know, but trust me. Again, you really can’t go wrong…

Yelp: Kristen S.

3101 E Independence Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 377-4509

Traditional American Hamburgers

What you should order: Get the fried chicken plate, it comes with french fries, cole slaw AND dinner bread. Win.

Yelp: Alicia L

1600 W Morehead St Charlotte, NC (704) 332-0402

What you should order: Everyone is talking about the White Trash Burger, so I suggest trying that… Also, the chili fries look amazing.

Yelp: Hassib T

4429 Central Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 532-1153

Traditional American

What you should order: Anything from the dessert case.

Yelp: Nikki W

214 N College St Charlotte, NC (704) 342-4222

Californian Traditional American

What you should order: Fried chicken, collard greens, and mashed potatoes

Yelp: John K

12721 Albemarle Rd Charlotte, NC (704) 545-4741

Steak American

What you should order: Prime rib or grilled salmon with any side of your choice… can’t go wrong.

Yelp: Michael H

2001 E 7th St Charlotte, NC (704) 333-6697

Hamburgers

Photo: Bang Bang Burgers

What you should order: Now I have been to Bang Bang Burger and I can 100% vouch for the Seoul 2.0 burger: “The sequel is always better | sliced pickles, greens, kim chi with sesame oil, grilled pork belly, bulgogi sauce”

110 S. Sharon Amity Rd. Charlotte, NC (704) 714-7878

Asian BBQ Fusion

Yelp: Ed O

WHAT YOU SHOULD ORDER: COTSWOLD PLATTER

Choice of 2 meats: pulled chicken, pork or tofu and 2 sides, served with pickled onions and cornbread muffin | substitute smoked brisket $4 add on | substitute smoked andouille $1 add on

2501 Central Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 332-1004

Seafood

Na’Shota L

WHAT YOU SHOULD ORDER: GREEN CURRY MUSSELS

1514 East Blvd Charlotte, NC (980) 225-8880

Amazing hot Dogs

WHAT YOU SHOULD ORDER: JJ’S “NO. 1” RED HOT

JJ’s Hot Relish, Diced Onions, Weber’s Mustard, Dill Pickle Spear. Go Bills…(Veggie option available)

JJS Red Hots

1427 E 10th St Charlotte, NC (704) 347-2626

Pizza

What you should order: Pizza obvs — but everyone also raves about the bruschetta app

Yelp: Hemanth

525 N Tryon St Charlotte, NC (704) 750-0477

What you should order: The cauliflower taco

2330 Tipton Dr #100 Charlotte, NC (980) 237-0291

Sarah S

What you should order: The hot lap sandwich (As featured on DDD)

In Front Of Bistro La Bon Charlotte, NC

Yelp: Elaine R

What you should order: Pig mac and cheese and the mushroom gruyere

2909 N Davidson St # 200 Charlotte, NC (704) 375-8260

What you should order: BBQ burger or the Beer cheese

Yelp: Ryan F

