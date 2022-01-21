'Try a new concept that you haven't tried before' | Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns to Charlotte area

This 10-day event is perfect for a date night or for someone who is interested in exploring a new restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arguably one of Charlotte's favorite week-long events is back for their winter 2022 edition and WCNC Charlotte has a list of the participating locations.

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week starts Friday, Jan. 21, and will last until Jan. 30. Started in 2008 by operator and creator Bruce Hensley, this event has been able to generate over millions back into local restaurants in the Charlotte area as well as provide an opportunity for customers to experience new restaurants, explore other nearby counties, and create lasting memories with friends while dining.

Hensley told WCNC Charlotte this year's winter edition will include an expanded list of participants from Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Catawba, Stanly, York, and Lancaster counties.

Discover new dining destinations from Statesville to Rock Hill, Belmont to Pineville, Hickory to Locust, and everywhere in between! #QueensFeast starts TONIGHT with 70 restaurants ready to surprise and delight you! See them all at -->https://t.co/YXcSIcr86H#cltdining #cltfood — CLT Restaurant Week (@QueensFeast) January 21, 2022

"Our geographic footprint north to south is about 80 miles from Hickory to Rock Hill, and then about 60 miles east to west from Stanly County and Rowan County over to Gaston County. So that's a pretty big footprint and what it does is allow people to get out of their typical geographic or economic footprint and go try something new. Go to a new neighborhood go to a new city. Try a new concept that you haven't tried before for not a whole lot of investment," Hensley said.

This 10-day event is perfect for a date night or for someone who is interested in exploring a new restaurant. The Queen's Feast includes over 70 restaurants that offer prix fixe dinners ranging from $30 to $45 options. Those interested in attending any or all of the restaurants are asked to make a reservation to ensure seats during prime dining times.

"We highly recommend reservations, I strongly strongly recommend reservations and most restaurants are going to require them," Hensley told WCNC Charlotte.

As for navigating through this 10-day long event while many restaurants are still working to recover from the pandemic, Hensley said customers should be vigilant and aware that some locations may have staffing issues.

"There are still some staffing issues out there. So please be kind, be patient. And tip generously. Most of all, go have fun, really it's eating, eating fun," Hensley said.

Below is a list of the participating restaurants:



