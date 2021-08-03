Here's how you can get $6 specialty burgers from several Charlotte restaurants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Burger Week kicks off this weekend with a chance for you to taste and enjoy specialty burgers from a handful of Charlotte restaurants.
Starting Friday, Aug. 6 you can take a bite out of Charlotte’s burger scene for just $6 a specialty burger.
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
TAKE A PICTURE
- Follow @ElevateLifestyle and @CLTBurgerWeek on Instagram
- Post a photo of your delicious burger(s) from one of the participating CLT Burger Week restaurants using the hashtag #CLTBurgerWeek or #CLTLovesBurgers and tagging the restaurant on Instagram.
- Entries will be accepted through 12 noon EST on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
- Winner will be randomly selected and announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
