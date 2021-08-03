x
Food

Here's how you can get $6 specialty burgers from several Charlotte restaurants

Starting Friday, Aug. 6 you can take a bite out of Charlotte’s burger scene for just $6 a specialty burger.
Credit: Lukas Gojda - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of home made tasty burger with french fries and fire flames.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Burger Week kicks off this weekend with a chance for you to taste and enjoy specialty burgers from a handful of Charlotte restaurants. 

Starting Friday, Aug. 6 you can take a bite out of Charlotte’s burger scene for just $6 a specialty burger.

Click here to get your passport

 PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

TAKE A PICTURE

  1. Follow @ElevateLifestyle and @CLTBurgerWeek on Instagram
  2. Post a photo of your delicious burger(s) from one of the participating CLT Burger Week restaurants using the hashtag #CLTBurgerWeek or #CLTLovesBurgers and tagging the restaurant on Instagram.
  3. Entries will be accepted through 12 noon EST on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
  4. Winner will be randomly selected and announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

