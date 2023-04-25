x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Handling fleas and ticks

As the tick population increases over the summer, meteorologist KJ Jacobs explains how to stay safe and keep pets free of ticks.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures start to rise, many families and their pets are spending more time outside. However, there's a catch -- ticks love this weather too.  

Ticks are most active during the spring, summer, and fall.  

City arborist Laurie Reid said people and pets are most vulnerable when temperatures warm up.  

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

“Because insects are warm blooded, as our temperatures start rising, their population will increase," Reid told WCNC Charlotte. "And then we are more likely to be outside as well, so we are encountering them more often.” 

There are several types of ticks such as the American dog tick, brown dog tick, lone star tick, and the black-legged tick -- and they are waiting in the weeds and high grassy areas to feed on blood to survive.  

Some can transmit germs and diseases if not removed quickly.  

“If you’re out walking in a forestry area, wooded area, anywhere where there’s tall grass -- they just sit there waiting for a warm-blooded animal," Reid explained. "These are all triggered by carbon dioxide, the natural odors, the heat that we give off on our body. And just the movement walking through that area. They’re kind of lazy. They’re waiting for somebody to come and brush against them and they get onto your skin."

Here are some ways to avoid tick bites while on a hike:

  • Stay out of the weeds and tall grass 
  • Stay on wide paths and roads 
  • Wear light-colored clothing to see ticks better  
  • Tuck in your shirttail, and tuck your pant legs into your socks 
  • Use insect repellent  

Contact KJ Jacobs at kjacobs3@wcnc.com and follow him on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

🌩️ If you like weather, watch Brad Panovich and the WCNC Charlotte Weather Team on their Emmy Award-winning Weather IQ YouTube channel. 🎥  

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out