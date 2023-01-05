South End coffee shop offers opportunity for adults living with intellectual disabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Bitty and Beau's in South End, you can get a delicious cup of coffee and an endless supply of hope.
That hope is because this unique business is all about the value, acceptance and worth of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ben and Amy Wright opened the first Bitty and Beau's in 2016 with the goal of making a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.
There are now 24 shops in 12 states, including their Charlotte location on Camden Road. The name comes from two of their children, Bitty and Beau, who both have Down syndrome.
Bitty and Beau's has 25 employees who love what they do, including Frannie and Andrea. Marsha Cohen, Frannie's mom, has become a big supporter and customer of Bitty and Beau's.
More than just coffee, Bitty and Beau's offers an experience you can't find anywhere else in the Queen City.
Contact Larry Sprinkle at lsprinkle@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.