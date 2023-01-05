South End coffee shop offers opportunity for adults living with intellectual disabilities

Bitty and Beau's was founded by a North Carolina couple who wanted to make a difference in the lives of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Bitty and Beau's in South End, you can get a delicious cup of coffee and an endless supply of hope.

That hope is because this unique business is all about the value, acceptance and worth of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ben and Amy Wright opened the first Bitty and Beau's in 2016 with the goal of making a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.

There are now 24 shops in 12 states, including their Charlotte location on Camden Road. The name comes from two of their children, Bitty and Beau, who both have Down syndrome.

Bitty and Beau's has 25 employees who love what they do, including Frannie and Andrea. Marsha Cohen, Frannie's mom, has become a big supporter and customer of Bitty and Beau's.

More than just coffee, Bitty and Beau's offers an experience you can't find anywhere else in the Queen City.

