Blind athlete from Charlotte to run Boston Marathon with her guide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Running all 26.2 miles of the Boston Marathon is an incredible feat. But running the course when you're blind is another amazing accomplishment.

Charlotte athlete, Alexandra Brown, will run the Boston Marathon on Monday with her Para Guide, Shannon Houlihan.

"I've guided her at the Charlotte Marathon, the Houston Marathon and the California International Marathon," Houlihan said. "She has qualified for the Boston Marathon a couple of times and just haven't gotten out there to run it partially with COVID and everything that's been going on."

Brown lost her grandfather recently. In fact, his funeral was just a few days before the marathon. So Brown is running this race in honor of him.

Editor's note: The video attached is from 2019

Para Guide helps visually impaired runners, cyclers, and swimmers compete in various races around town. The nonprofit organization supports 40 athletes locally and then 20 other athletes that live in other markets.

Two friends, Shannon Houlihan and Paul Harrold, are the founders of the Charlotte nonprofit.

During an interview with WCNC Charlotte back in 2019, Houlihan said her non-profit organization is all about inclusivity.

"It's important to incorporate other people into the sport," Houlihan said. "And we’re always trying to get other people involved. I think it's important to be inclusive and that all people have the opportunity to participate in these types of events."

Visually impaired runners are capable of running alone, but only on the treadmill where there aren't any outside obstacles. Houlihan knows that is not enough for an athlete.

"I think any runner would also tell you running on a treadmill every single day for every single run can feel very limited," Houlihan said. "And getting outside and being able to feel the wind on your face, there's nothing quite like that."

You can track Brown at the Boston Marathon on Monday via the Boston Marathon app, her bib number is P147.

Here's how Para Guide works:

A visually impaired athlete is paired with either one or two guides. The guide is physically tethered to that athlete.

"Alex and I use a waist tether, so it's tied around the waist," Houlihan said. "You can use one that’s hooked to your finger and you can use one where it kind of goes around your bicep."

Once on the course, the Para Guide acts as the eyes for the visually-impaired athlete, calling out obstacles and turns along the way.

"We’re communicating constantly and calling out obstacles keeping each other safe," Houlihan said.

For most runners, it's the friends that you meet along the way that really makes the sport special.

"Most runners find a community of runners and that’s what they love about running. If you ask any runner they’ll tell you it's about the relationships that they’ve built," Houlihan said.

