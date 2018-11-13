INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Carolina Waterfowl Rescue group in North Carolina recently rescued a dehydrated and emaciated rat snake.

According to the rescue group, the snake was brought to their facility with three golf balls lodged in its belly.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue group said that this is sometimes done to prevent snakes from eating chicken eggs.

"These gentle rat snakes die a horrible death. This guy is emaciated, dehydrated and anemic," the rescue group wrote on Facebook.

Employees at the rescue group were forced to surgically remove the golf balls from the snake's stomach. The snake will be hand fed from a tube until the snake can eat on its own.

The rescue group ended the post by saying, "All animals deserve to be treated with kindness."

If you see a snake on your property, Carolina Waterfowl suggests trapping the snake and relocating it to a new area.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue provides medical treatment and care to orphaned or injured wild birds and other animals.

