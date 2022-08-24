Charlotte's cat café celebrates its 1,000th adoption

Mac Tabby was founded by Lori, a self-proclaimed cat lady, who wanted to do something for homeless cats in the Charlotte area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's very first cat cafe is celebrating its 1,000th cat adoption.

Mac Tabby Cat Café, located in NoDa, said Leo Wyatt snagged the title of 1,000th cat adopted in a special double-adoption with another cat, Reddi Whip.

"Double adoptions are the best, but this one was epic," Mac Tabby wrote on Facebook.

Mac Tabby was founded by Lori, a self-proclaimed cat lady, who wanted to do something for homeless cats in the Charlotte area. Lori had heard about other cat cafes overseas and thought to herself, "why don't I just start my own in Charlotte?"

What an amazing night! The ONE THOUSANDTH CAT WAS ADOPTED 🎉 Leo Wyatt snagged the title of 1000, and gets to be brothers... Posted by Mac Tabby Cat Café on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

And thus, the cat cafe was born.

Fans who visit the cat cafe can feel good knowing they're comforting homeless cats who need socialization and are also supporting local businesses.

Every product in the cat cafe comes from a local company right here in the Queen City.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts