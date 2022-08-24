x
Charlotte's cat café celebrates its 1,000th adoption

Mac Tabby was founded by Lori, a self-proclaimed cat lady, who wanted to do something for homeless cats in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's very first cat cafe is celebrating its 1,000th cat adoption.

Mac Tabby Cat Café, located in NoDa, said Leo Wyatt snagged the title of 1,000th cat adopted in a special double-adoption with another cat, Reddi Whip. 

"Double adoptions are the best, but this one was epic," Mac Tabby wrote on Facebook.

Mac Tabby was founded by Lori, a self-proclaimed cat lady, who wanted to do something for homeless cats in the Charlotte area. Lori had heard about other cat cafes overseas and thought to herself, "why don't I just start my own in Charlotte?"

And thus, the cat cafe was born.

Fans who visit the cat cafe can feel good knowing they're comforting homeless cats who need socialization and are also supporting local businesses.

Every product in the cat cafe comes from a local company right here in the Queen City.

