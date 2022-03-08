Former NFL star leaves $1,000 tip at Greensboro restaurant

A Stephanie's Restaurant II server got a big tip from former NFL star Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's custom to leave your restaurant server a tip anywhere between 18-20% - maybe you've left more if you had great service!

A Greensboro restaurant worker got a surprise when a former professional football player left much more than the standard tip.

Chad Johnson, former NFL wide receiver and commonly known by his nickname "Ocho Cinco" dined at Stephanie's Restaurant II on Randleman Road Wednesday night.

He posted a photo of his bill on Twitter with the caption "Proverbs 11:25."

The total was $24.39. The tip Johnson left behind - $1,000.

Johnson wrote a couple of messages on the receipt as well, including, "I once scored six touchdowns in Madden using myself."

The bible verse Johnson tweeted was this: A generous person will prosper;

whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.

Johnson played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins between 2001-2012.