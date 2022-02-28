'This is your action too' | Charlotte bakery helping people in Ukraine

Every single Ukrainian family that lives in Mecklenburg county who has a birthday during this sad time can have a cake for free in the bakery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte bakery is taking action and helping the people in Ukraine the only way they know how: baking.

Manolo's Bakery, located on Central Avenue, is taking several steps to help Ukrainians in Charlotte and overseas.

Manolo's is Charlotte's first Hispanic bakery specializing in King Cakes, Tres Leches and more.

The bakery posted to its Instagram page that 10% of all of its King Cake’s sales will go straight to an organization in Ukraine, Vet Crew Leonid & Valentina Stoynovl.

They also said every single Ukrainian family that lives in Mecklenburg county who has a birthday during this sad time can have a cake for free in the bakery.

"The only thing that they need to do is to show up and say I am from Ukraine.

I would rather for them to send the cake’s money to their families and friends than spend it in my bakery," the post read.

On Monday, Manolo's Bakery will be designing a cake with The Ukraine flag’s color. Anyone who buys that cake will be donating all net profits from that cake to people in need in Ukraine.

"This is your action too," the bakery wrote. "I invite you to share this message to any bakery in the world and let all us bakers and no bakers do simple acts of love and compassion for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine."