'Some people just need some love' | Charlotte siblings give back to neighbors in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What started as a school assignment has turned into something much bigger for a pair of Charlotte siblings, who are doing their best to give back in their neighborhood.

This brother and sister are doing odd jobs for their neighbors, and in the process, getting much more than they're giving.

"It's not about getting good grades, it's about helping the community," said sixth-grader Holden Valimont, who recruited his younger sister, Rory, to help.

"For me, it makes me feel really good because I like helping the community and the community matters to a lot of people," Rory said.

They call themselves the Little Helpers. They even have an official Instagram account as they try to find people to help.

"My mom and dad and I brainstormed and decided we would help in the neighborhood, [helping] elderly people with yard work and leaves," Holden said.

The siblings say they have a good role model to learn from.

"My mom," Rory said. "She helps a lot in the community and I really like that, and she doesn't say I'm gonna do it once, she keeps on working with them so I want to do that with our community service."

They're even willing, maybe even excited, to do the dirty work.

"If someone wants their house toilet papered for Halloween, you got it," Holden promised.

They are, after all, still kids. But they're kids who know things are tough right now and they want to do what they can to help.

“It makes me feel really good,” Holden said.

"It makes me feel really good," Rory added. "Because some people just need some love."