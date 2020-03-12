Charlotte youngest DJ starts his own business during the pandemic

Since the stay-at-home order, 10-year-old Mekoh Rogers has remained booked and busy. Turning his love into a reality all while remaining on the honor roll at school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You are never too young to start a business. Just ask Charlotte’s youngest DJ, Mekoh Rogers.

Since the stay-at-home order, Mekoh has remained booked and busy by turning his love into reality all while remaining on the honor roll at school.



At just 10-years-old DJ Mekoh knows how to get a party started.

“The power of music makes people dance and change people’s life so quickly after hearing a song,” said DJ Mekoh.



That’s why this pandemic he thought 'what better way than to turn his love.'



“It makes me feel really hyped up.”



Into his own business.



“The reasons why I like this is because you’re not the artist where you have to make music you’re the controller of the music.”



The ACE Academy Charter School student said his passion started at age four. But when the pandemic hit it presented the perfect opportunity for him to spruce up his DJ skills in his free time at home attending virtual school.

“I feel like I will be ten times better the next time COVID gets better and everything is back open.”

And he’s already getting practice.

So far this pandemic DJ Mekoh has DJ’d an end-of-year Zoom party for his school’s 4th-grade class back, Charlotte Kid’s Fest, virtual birthday parties, and for the University City Farmers Market.



“My playlist matches with the crowd.”



Playing a variety of music from Pop to Hip Hop.

”Overall I kind of give hip hop R&B Justin Bieber, Dababy, pop that’s what I do," said DJ Mekoh. “Book me for your parties because I will be the man for the party because I will make everybody dance and have fun.”