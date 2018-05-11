Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are being praised on social media for stepping up and helping a young boy change a bike tire Monday morning.

CMPD wrote on Facebook that the two officers spotted the boy while on patrol in Grier Heights neighborhood.

"It’s not just car tires you see our Officers help people change," the department wrote on Facebook. Officers Daniel Martin and Officer Kevin Lovell stopped to help this Grier Heights kid change a bicycle tire that he was having trouble with."

Thank you officers!

