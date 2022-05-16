US Coast Guard rescues dog that went overboard off NC coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dog that went overboard in Pamlico Sound off the North Carolina coast was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday, officials said.
While conducting law enforcement missions in Pamlico Sound, Coast Guard crews received a call for a vessel that lost a dog in the water. Shortly after hearing the call, crews spotted movement in the water and it was the stranded dog swimming toward their boat.
The dog, whose name is Myla, was quickly brought on board by the Coast Guard. She suffered no injuries and was checked out by the Coast Guard before being reunited with her owners.
"We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!" Coast Guard officials wrote on Facebook.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.