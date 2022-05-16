US Coast Guard rescues dog that went overboard off NC coast

Coast Guard crews patrolling Pamlico Sound received a call about a dog going overboard from a boat. Soon after, they spotted the dog and rescued her to safety.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dog that went overboard in Pamlico Sound off the North Carolina coast was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday, officials said.

While conducting law enforcement missions in Pamlico Sound, Coast Guard crews received a call for a vessel that lost a dog in the water. Shortly after hearing the call, crews spotted movement in the water and it was the stranded dog swimming toward their boat.

The dog, whose name is Myla, was quickly brought on board by the Coast Guard. She suffered no injuries and was checked out by the Coast Guard before being reunited with her owners.

14 May 2022 While conducting Law Enforcement missions aboard CG24508, a call came over Channel 16 about a vessel that... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet on Sunday, May 15, 2022

"We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!" Coast Guard officials wrote on Facebook.