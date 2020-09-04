CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several first responders were out Thursday afternoon thanking healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

At around 2:00 p.m., a procession of first responder vehicles passed by the Uptown-area hospitals (Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center, Atrium Health Mercy and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center).

This “Parade of Lights” is a unified show by Mecklenburg County first responders to support our healthcare workers.

"Charlotte and Mecklenburg County first responders want our healthcare partners to know we appreciate and admire their relentless dedication to the community during this unprecedented time," a release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: North Carolina COVID-19 cases top 3,600: Real-time coronavirus updates Thursday, April 9

RELATED: NC is charging you interest on your taxes. Will lawmakers change this?

RELATED: Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why

RELATED: 103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat virus