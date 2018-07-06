HUNTERSVILLE, NC -- Rodney Smith Jr. never really liked mowing the lawn as a kid, so I guess you could say it's kind of ironic that he's traveling all 50 states to do just that, mow lawns.

Rodney is one half of a lawn care service in Huntsville, Ala., called Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

Rodney's lawn service focuses on people who are unable to mow their own lawn, whether it be age, disability or just a struggling single mother.

“I thought I needed to do something about it,” Rodney said. “That’s when I decided to cut lawns for the elderly, disabled and single mothers for free.”

Now Rodney is traveling the country, on a mission to cut 50 lawns in 50 states for those who can't mow themselves.

"I had a one-on-one conversation with God," Rodney said. "And I asked him to use me as his vessel."

On Thursday, Rodney made a stop in Huntersville, NC. to mow the lawn for an elderly woman who takes a lot of pride in her lawn. Due to her age, she's no longer able to tend to her lawn.

A neighbor told NBC Charlotte that there was no one in the neighborhood more deserving of his service.

"She [Ms. Strong] is very giving to the children in the community. She has watched kids for the neighborhood for a long time so she's very deserving of it."

