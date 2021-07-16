Mooresville bridal shop gifts military, healthcare heroes with dresses as part of Brides Across America program

New this year, frontline healthcare heroes are able to receive a gown.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Inside Tulle Bridal LKN Friday afternoon, joy and laughter came in every size. Two brides-to-be were choosing the perfect dress for the perfect wedding day. Both of them are frontline workers taking part in Brides Across America.

"I feel like a princess," said Brooke Fisher, a veteran. "I came with an idea of what I wanted and I totally ended up not getting it. I thought I wanted long sleeves and a lot of lace and I ended up with a lot of tool and very ball gown like dress and it's gorgeous. I just really appreciate them allowing me to try on so many dresses."

Fisher serves her nation in the United States Air Guard 130th Air Lift Wing based in West Virginia. Fisher is here in Lake Norman to take part in the program offered by Brides Across America, which provides wedding gowns for military personnel. This year, frontline healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19 have also been included.

"Today is such a special day because we're celebrating those who risk their lives for us." said Donna Sada, Tulle Bridal LKN co-owner, "Because they too have are putting their lives on the line for us, and to see that smile on their face is everything to me, especially on a brides-across-America day because they get to leave with a gown for free."

Since 2008, about 27,000 wedding gowns have been given away. Today, that includes a very special gown for Fisher in white.

"It has been an amazing experience. I love it so much and I really appreciate it coming from a vet. I just really, really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart, and my fiancé is also a veteran so it's been amazing."