NASCAR-themed teddy bears put smiles on faces at children's hospitals

The Speedy Bear Brigade delivered NASCAR-themed teddy bears to children at nearly 70 hospitals in the U.S. and Mexico.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patients at children's hospitals in the Charlotte area received a special gift Tuesday with NASCAR-themed teddy bears.

The NASCAR Foundation delivered the special bears, named "Speedy," to Levine Children's Hospital and Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital. It's part of the annual Speedy Bear Brigade, powered by Kaulig Racing.

Teddy bears were delivered to nearly 70 hospitals to help comfort the kids during their stays. Drive for Diversity racer Isabella Robusto made a special appearance, taking photos and having fun with the kids during Tuesday's delivery.

"We are so incredibly fortunate to have the NASCAR Foundation come visit our children," Dr. Christine Bolen with Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital, said. "The children in our clinic are oftentimes struggling with difficult blood disorders and cancers, so anything that brings joy to the children warms my heart."

Now in its sixth year, the Speedy Bear Brigade expanded into Mexico for the first time in 2022, bringing the total of bears delivered to more than 8,000. NASCAR fans and the community are encouraged to join the Speedy Bear Brigade. A $25 donation to the NASCAR Foundation will sponsor a Speedway Bear and send a get-well message to a child in the hospital.

