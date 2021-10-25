Parents transform son's wheelchair into perfect 'Ferris Bueller' costume

Anthony Alfano is cruising around as Cameron Frye in his dad's Ferrari this Halloween.

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — Halloween is still days away, but a Chicago-area boy has already locked up the award for best costume this year.

Twelve-year-old Anthony Alfano, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, is trick-or-treating this year as Ferris Bueller's best pal Cameron. But what makes the costume a winner isn't the Detroit Red Wings hockey jersey or the plaid driving cap, it's Anthony's "ride."

His parents decked Anthony's wheelchair out to look just like Cameron's dad's beloved 1961 Ferrari GT California that cruised Cameron, Ferris and Ferris' girlfriend Sloane around Chicago in the 1986 movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

The car even includes mannequins of Ferris and Sloane in the front seat as Anthony rides high in the back, just like in the movie.

The details are so precise, even the odometer reads the same as the car before it met its untimely demise.

It's not the first time the Alfanos have gone all out for their son's Halloween costume. Previous efforts include Pinocchio, the "Zoltar" fortune-telling machine from the move "Big" and a Lincoln Memorial snow globe.