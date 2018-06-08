Jaden Rogers is an accomplished gymnast, but in his free time, the boy loves playing his PlayStation 4.

“It was very special, my dad got me it, and I was like so happy that day,” said Jaden as he recalled Christmas morning when he received the gift from his father.

The 10-year-old's father had saved up for a couple of months in order to purchase the gaming console, a controller and a game for Jaden.

However, on July 23, the Rogers' home was robbed.

“As soon as the cops arrived, Jaden realized his Playstation 4 was gone. He immediately was saying my Playstation, it was a gift, and started crying,” said Christine Rogers, Jaden’s mother.

Christine said the Gastonia Police officers who responded to their home were sympathetic and kind, but she never expected what would happen next.

“Sgt. Waldrup, he called and asked if he could come over and discuss something with us.”

Christine was told several officers chipped in to replace Jaden’s PlayStation.

“I was a little emotional myself just because you don’t see it that often, someone being that generous and kind and I didn’t tell him about it. I was like, 'Oh no, this is going to be a surprise,” she said.

Christine brought Jaden to the police station, telling him they had to go up there to get an update on the case. When they arrived, a group of officers surprised Jaden with not only a new PlayStation, but also a new TV, controller and game.

“It meant a lot to me that they would do that for me,” said Jaden.

Instead of "Game Over", Jaden was given a reset. And while it may be just a game, this small act of kindness by the men who carry real shields and guns left a lasting impression on the kid who pretends to be one in video games.

“I used to see them as like they just put crime away, but now I see that they do what they do best, help kids that need help,” says Jaden.

“Hopefully he learns that even through the bad situations, there are officers that he can trust in times like this, but also that there are people willing do things like this. And hopefully one day he can do this for someone else,” said Christine.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC