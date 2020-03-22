CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Showmars donated meals to local hospitals workers who are working through the pandemic and to families and seniors in need.

Employees from Showmars spent the morning preparing hundreds of salads to deliver to local hospitals across the Queen City in an effort to say thank you to Charlotte’s healthcare workers in the midst of COVID-19.

Showmars employees delivered food to doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Novant Presbyterian and Atrium Health Pineville. The local restaurant also donated nearly 200 salads to families and seniors in need in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

To help support the donation, Showmars partnered with Gordon Foods, to service the produce to make the salads.

The local restaurant group moved to only serving customers through takeout, curbside service and delivery after governors in both states ordered restaurants to close dine-in areas.

Showmars served food to healthcare professionals and families Employees surprised doctors, nurses and hospital staff with the food at Novant Presbyterian and Atrium Health Pineville.

