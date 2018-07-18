This might be the cutest mug shot you'll see all day, maybe even all year!

New Jersey Police found this lost pug wandering around the streets after getting away from her owner. The police department took to Facebook to find her parents, but first snapped a mug shot -- or #pugmug of the cute pup.

"This is what happens when you run away from home. This guy was captured sneaking through yards on the 1300 block on New Jersey Avenue," the police department wrote.

Turns out the mugshot worked because Bean's owner spotted the photo and bailed her out of jail, with cookies of course!

