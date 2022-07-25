TikTok star donates LEGOs to Levine Children's Hospital

Building up community and fun, one brick at a time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Levine's Children's Hospital patients had their Monday made just a little brighter.

TikTok star Russell Cassevah delivered hundreds of LEGO sets to the hospital earlier on Monday.

The donation is part of the creator's organization "LittleBricks Charity." The nonprofit has delivered LEGO sets to 22 children's hospitals over the last 10 months.

Cassevah teamed up with the Miller family, the parents of 1-year-old Lilly Miller, a current patient at Levine.

"We owe Lilly's life to this amazing staff," Cassevah said. "The first 103 days of her life were spent in that hospital. The Child Life staff family there became family to my sister and my brother-in-law. And they took such amazing care of her, and they're the only reason that she's alive today."

Cassevah also has three times Guinness World Records for walking 2,700 feet on LEGO bricks.

