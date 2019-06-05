CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drew Pescaro, part of the UNCC class of 2021, was in the classroom when the suspect opened fire on campus last Tuesday afternoon. Pescaro is recovering from injuries currently.

Sunday, Erin Wilson posted a video on Facebook showing Pescaro getting to virtually meet one of his heroes -- Tim Tebow.

Pescaro was visibly excited and shocked when he started speaking with Tebow.

During the FaceTime call, Tebow said he saw an older picture of Pescaro "Tebowing." As the caption in the Facebook post says, Tebow has been one of Pescaro's role models for close to a decade.

"Hearing from him was such a blessing," the caption reads.

"I'm probably the only person in the world who has your Patriots jersey, just letting you know," Pescaro joked while talking to Tebow.

The former Heisman trophy winner laughed along with Pescaro, who told Tebow he was feeling "much better than before."

"I'm glad you're feeling better," Tebow said.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help the family.

Hundreds of UNCC students are taking to Twitter to support Drew as he recovers from his injuries, many using the hashtag: DrewStrong.

Carolina Panthers' DJ Moore was also seen visiting Pescaro in the hospital.

