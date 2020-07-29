Two Charlotte boys are taking part of a mission to mow 50 lawns for free

They’re targeting those who are disabled, veterans, single parents, and elderly people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local 12-year-old boys, Tolton Wintering and Luke Gieser, spending their summer by giving back to the Charlotte community.

"We've been helping people in need like single mothers, firefighters, police officers, the elderly and we've also served a couple of veterans," Wintering said.

Their inspiration came after Tolton's dad spotted an organization called 'Raising Men Lawn Care Service' on social media.

It teaches boys ages 7 to 17 life skills through lawn care.

Over the last 5 years the founder, Rodney Smith Junior, has traveled across all 50 states mowing over 2 thousand lawns at no cost for those who do not have the time, resources or money.

"In 2015, I came across an elderly man outside mowing his lawn it looked like he was struggling so I pulled over to help him out,” Smith said.

That's where he came up with the '50 Yard Challenge' after helping those in need in his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama.

It's a challenge to encourage young people to help our elders, those who are disabled, single mothers and veterans in their own communities.

To date, he has 700 kids nationwide taking part including Luke and Tolton in Charlotte.

"When I was a kid I disliked mowing lawns but God turned something I disliked and turned it into something I loved to do and I'm doing it every single day,” Smith said.

Luke and Tolton now inspired to help people beyond this challenge.

Together, the boys have raised nearly 500 dollars to help buy lawn equipment for other local kids to join them.

"To see the kids to go out there and want to do it, no one is forcing them do it, is a beautiful thing to see,” Smith said.

"It makes me feel great to know that I'm helping the community during a crisis," Gieser said.