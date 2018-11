Patients at Levine's Children's Hospital got a special surprise Tuesday morning when window washers from Joffie Inc. dressed as superheroes.

"Kapow! Look who dropped by to visit our little heroes at Levine Children’s Hospital. The wonderful window washers from Joffie Inc.always make our patients feel extra super," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

Clearly, by the look on the kids' faces --- it worked!

Window washers dress as superheros to surprise patients at Levine Children's Hospital

© 2018 WCNC