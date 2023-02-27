Charlotte stylists explain the cultural significance of natural Black hair

For many Black people, their hair is more than just hair. It's their identity. But natural styles are impacted by negative stereotypes and discrimination.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As part of Black History Month, WCNC Charlotte has been highlighting people and places that show off Black history and culture across the Carolinas.

But just as important as highlighting people and places is highlighting Black issues, including something that affects many people: hair. Black hair goes far beyond just being hair, but more of a sense of identity.

April Atkinson's been doing hair for more than 18 years. Lockstar Lifestyle, her storefront on North Graham Street, is more than just a solid. It's a place where people come to tell their stories.

"I've had people actually cut their locs [dreadlocks] off because they feel it's a barrier," Atkinson said.

Those feelings aren't unfounded. A Sage Journal study found Black women with natural hairstyles were perceived to be less professional, less competent and less likely to be recommended for a job interview. That's compared to white women with either curly or straight hairstyles, and even Black women with straightened hairstyles.

It's an issue familiar to Black men, too. James Blakeney says Black men routinely deal with hair bias at work.

"Natural hair or dreads we get looked upon as thugs or drug dealers, bad guys, etc.," Blakeney said.

Blakeney manages Kut Masters off University City Boulevard. He's been doing hair for 16 years, and he says it's not just stereotyping facing Black people. It's the way products are marketed to the general public.

"A lot of the caucasian products are marked beauty," he said. "A lot of the African American products are in the 'ethnic' area."

As for solutions, some have pushed for legislation to stop hair discrimination. The Crown Act is law in 20 states, with legislation pending in many others, including North Carolina and South Carolina. The law prohibits race-based hair discrimination.

Meanwhile, other people are encouraging inclusive workplace environments. This movement comes as a CROWN workplace research study found more than 20% of Black women ages 25 to 34 have been sent home from work because of their hair.

