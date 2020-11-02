ROCK HILL, S.C. — A trip down memory lane, or in this instance West Black Street in Rock Hill, reveals a painful past for generations of African American families.

The anguish stems from the non-existence of black businesses that once lined the streets of downtown. Former city council member Sandra Oborokumo remembers visiting the black business district as a little girl.

"Our community thrived and we flourished in this area," Oborokumo told Billie Jean Shaw.

The district was established in 1908 and by the early 1950s, hundreds of black business owners had storefronts offering services for anything you could think of.

"Pawn shops, notary public, dentists, you know of course a beauty shop that was my grandmothers, Friendly Beauty Shop," Oborokumo said.

Then, urban renewal happened. In the 1960s and 70s, the federal government gave businesses money to relocate. Storefronts were then torn down in an effort to beautify urban areas. Every single one of Rock Hill's black businesses was affected — and unable to thrive after relocation, they closed their doors forever.

"There are people who were here in the midst of this who are still dealing with some of the hurt," said Oborokumo. "That's one of the challenges we have in the city. We've got to get beyond what happened so we can move forward."

In 2015, the city took steps to move forward. They've build a monument to pay tribute to the hundreds of black entrepreneurs who once successfully ran their businesses in that very spot. Each of their company names are engraved in rich black marble with pictures of the owners displayed for everyone who rides by. It sends a message that one who is gone is not truly forgotten.

"This is representative of what we had back in those days," Oborokumo said. "These are the businesses that thrived and that was a part of our makeup and our culture."

