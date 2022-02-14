x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Black History Month

Racial unity still a focus years after N.C. church merger

Church member Troy Savage says Martin Luther King Jr.’s decades-old criticism of the racial divide in the U.S. church still rings true today.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than five years after a Black congregation merged with a mostly white North Carolina church, members of The Refuge Church continue striving to be an example of unity and racial reconciliation in the American South. 

Church member Troy Savage says Martin Luther King Jr.’s decades-old criticism of the racial divide in the U.S. church still rings true today. Be he does not think it has to stay that way.

Credit: AP
Congregation members worship at The Refuge Church in Kannapolis, N.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. More than five years after a Black congregation merged with a mostly white North Carolina church, members of the church continue to want to be an example of unity and racial reconciliation in the American South. (AP Photo/Aron Ranen)

Across the U.S., research shows congregational diversity is growing, but a majority of Black adults who attend religious services continue to worship with congregations and clergy that are mostly or all Black.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

Charlotte artist recognized for work