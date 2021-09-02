Meet the first Black nurse to integrate the public health system in Mecklenburg County

In 1962, Thereasea Clark Elder became the first Black nurse to integrate the public health system in Mecklenburg County.

Today we are honoring a pioneer in the medical field.

She got her training in the US Cadet nursing program.

Despite facing many obstacles, Elder's nursing career spanned nearly 50 years before she retired in 1989.