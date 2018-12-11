CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're still counting down the days to Thanksgiving but the Carolinas are already full of Christmas spirit.

The Charlotte area is home to more than a dozen Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and most of them have plenty of family entertainment and fun, like ice skating, sipping on hot cocoa and of course meeting Santa Claus.

The uptown Christmas tree has moved from The Square to the corner of 7th Street and Tryon, which is home to the Charlotte Christmas Village. The village has moved out of Romare Bearden Park for 2018. The uptown tree lighting will be held November 29.

2018 Charlotte area Christmas tree lighting ceremonies

Friday, November 16

Concord Tree Lighting and Art Walk

When: 6 - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Downtown Concord will be abuzz with live music, fun for kids and fireworks. The Art Walk will serve as the opening reception for Clay, the newest exhibition from the Cabarrus Art Council.

Piedmont Town Center tree lighting

When: 6 - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

The 10th annual tree lighting celebration at Piedmont Town Center in Charlotte will feature arts and crafts, goodie bags for kids, train rides, balloon art and of course, visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. There's also a Toys for Tots toy drop with your chance to win an Amazon gift card. Click here for more information.

Saturday, November 17

Birkdale Village: Santa Arrival and Tree Lighting

When: 3 - 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Huntersville's Birkdale village will greet the holiday season with a celebration on Saturday, November 17. The fun, festive time will be great for the whole family with music, vendors, a parade, the arrival of Santa and the tree lighting. The parade is expected to begin at 5:15 p.m. and Santa will be available for photos until approximately 8 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Ace & TJ's Grin Kids.

Holiday Magic at Rea Farms

When: 4 - 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Rea Farms on Sandy Rock Place is hosting a free holiday event on Saturday, November 17. There's a lot going on, including a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. All family photos are free and they're accepting food donations for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. You can bring your pets (or just yourself) for a photo with Panthers mascot Sir Purr! Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Disney's Frozen will be on hand and bakers 10 and under can compete in a cookie decorating contest for a chance to win free classes at Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios.

There's plenty more going on, click here for more information.

Blakeney Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival of 2018

When: 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Blakeney shopping center is diving into the holiday season with their annual tree lighting and Santa arrival event. The event includes arts and crafts, visits from holiday characters, music by the Matt Stratford Band and special offers from select Blakeney retailers. Click here for more information.

Tuesday, November 20

Carolina Panthers tree lighting celebration

When: 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Panthers will be hosting their fifth annual tree lighting celebration on Tuesday, November 20 at Bank of America Stadium. The event will again take place at the familiar location: the corner of Mint and Graham right outside the stadium. As you would expect, all of your Panthers favorites will be there, from Sir Purr to the TopCats and PurrCussion drumline. There will be a Toys for Toys toy drive, holiday movies and a visit from Santa. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to relax and enjoy the festivities. Click here for more information.

Saturday, November 24

Light Up Cornelius

When: 4 - 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Cornelius will welcome the holiday season with its seventh annual Light Up Cornelius festival. The event includes a visit from Santa, free carriage rides, arts & crafts, entertainment and a Christmas village with vendors. Click here for more information.

NASCAR Hall of Fame tree lighting

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

The NASCAR Hall of Fame's fourth annual tree lighting takes place on Saturday, November 24 in uptown. The tree lighting is free, but you can go ice skating outside the Hall of Fame for $14 including your skate rental. After the tree lighting, there will be live music, rides and family fun. Click here for more information.

Historic South End tree lighting

When: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Historic South End will usher in the holiday season after South End Small Business Saturday, with their annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Atherton Mill. The event includes holiday music, cocoa from Not Just Coffee, hot doughnuts and an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Click here for more information.

Kannapolis Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Kannapolis has a lot in store for the 2018 Christmas season at the annual tree lighting in Village Park. The free event includes live music, kids' activities and fireworks. There will be a train ride for $2. The town will also host its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. on December 8. Click here for more information.

Thursday, November 29

Uptown tree lighting

When: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The uptown tree will be in a new location this year, at the corner of 7th Street and Tryon at the Christmas Village. Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. with brass musicians from the Charlotte Symphony. ACC mascots will be there to interact with the crowd and take photos, and of course, Santa Claus will be there for photos. Click here for more information.

Mint Hill Christmas tree lighting

When: 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Mint Hill will light its Christmas tree on Thursday, November 29 at town hall on Mint Hill Village Lane. Santa will make an appearance at the event and there will be plenty of hot chocolate, cider and cookies for all to enjoy. The Mint Hill Police Department asks that you bring a gender-neutral toy to support their annual toy drive. Click here for more information.

Friday, November 30

Huntersville tree lighting

When: 6 - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Huntersville welcomes the holiday season in the Town Center on Saturday, December 1. Free activities include pictures with Santa, a bounce house, s'mores, ice sculpture performances and live music. There will also be ice skating for $6 per person. Click here for more information.

Annual Christmas tree lighting in Harrisburg: Free carriage rides and more

When: 6 - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Town of Harrisburg's annual tree lighting celebration will be held Friday, November 30 at Veterans Park from 6 - 9 p.m. The event includes live entertainment, food, free horse and carriage rides and free visits with Santa. Click here for more information.

Saturday, December 1

Town of Pineville Christmas tree lighting

When: 3 - 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Town of Pineville's annual Christmas tree lighting will be held on Saturday, December 1 at Pineville Lake Park. The event features a children's craft tent, train rides, a candy cane hunt, a bonfire with s'mores and snow (weather permitting)! Santa will cap the event by lighting the Christmas tree at 5:30. Click here for more information.

Sunday, December 2

5th Annual NoDa Tree Lighting Celebration

When: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Meet on the front lawn of the Johnston YMCA in NoDa for the annual tree lighting celebration. The event includes hot chocolate, cookies, games for the kids and an appearance by Santa Claus. You'll also get to decorate your own Christmas ornaments. Click here for more information.

