Christmas at Biltmore starts this week

Spending the holidays at Biltmore is a beloved tradition in the Carolinas. Here's how much a trip to Asheville's popular resort will cost.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Now that Halloween is over, the Carolinas are looking forward to the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than by visiting Biltmore Estate?

Asheville's popular tourist destination is gearing up for the holidays with a massive 35-foot Christmas tree and decorations. The annual "Christmas at Biltmore" starts Friday, Nov. 5 and runs through Jan. 9.

Christmas at Biltmore has two primary daily events: the daytime celebration and candlelight evenings. Biltmore Estate has more than 100 decorated trees, 10,000 ornaments, 100,000 lights and an array of festive Christmas displays for guests to enjoy during their stay.

"By day, the elegant rooms of Biltmore House shimmer, beautifully bedecked with Christmas trees, ribbons, garlands and thousands of twinkling lights," Biltmore's website states.

Daytime admission starts at $106 while evening visits start at $119 with options for expanded tours and overnight stays. Click here for more information on tickets and hotel accommodations.

The candlelight Christmas evenings are geared toward giving guests a realistic account of what it was like to celebrate with the Vanderbilt family in the 1800s.

