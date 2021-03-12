Christmas in Davidson returns with Giving Tree Village, family entertainment

Christmas in Davidson delivers an early dose of holiday cheer and some much-needed financial support to nonprofit organizations in the Lake Norman area.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Christmas is still 22 days away but Christmas in Davidson is already bringing holiday cheer to the Charlotte area.

The family-friendly, holiday-inspired event is back with live music and entertainment with shopping, food and the holiday lights show dazzling downtown Davidson.

COVID-19 forced an abbreviated event last year, but Davidson Christmas is back in full force this year. The annual event includes the Giving Tree Village, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Davidson.

"Last year we were No. 2," Betsy Boone with the Kennedy Strong Foundation said. "We were thrilled with the turnout. We learned last year that it's about word of mouth and you've really got to promote, promote, promote."

Each tree on the square represents a local nonprofit that is sponsored by a local business. Last year, the Rotary Club of Davidson raised over $48,000 for local charities.

"Not only is it pretty and community-focused, but it also is actually a fundraiser that raises money for local nonprofits," Kim Hankins, the communications director for the event, told WCNC Charlotte.

Tickets to vote cost $5, and each ticket gives guests five votes. Every dollar someone gives is a vote to their favorite tree. The nonprofits receive 100% of the funds given by voters during the fundraiser.

Organizers said all of the activities at this year's event are outside to be mindful of COVID-19.

"It's great to be able to call up a friend and say, 'hey will you meet me out here, and let's decorate and be around other people,'" Boone said. "We all need this. We all need bright color, cheerful [fun]."

Christmas in Davidson runs through Saturday, Dec. 4. Click here for more information.

