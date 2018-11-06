Make Father’s Day 2018 special in the Charlotte area and save some bucks at the same time. As Dad always says, “We’re not made of money.” Also, “Close the door, we don’t own the electric company.” And “If your friends jumped off the bridge would you do it too?” Check out some of these deals and start planning for a special Father’s Day on the cheap. Father’s Day is Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Some of these events also take place Saturday, June 16, or earlier. Make sure to follow the links for important details. This list will be updated as more Father’s Day deals are announced.

Also, scroll down for a list of events going on Father’s Day Weekend. Bet you’ll find something fun to do on the list.

Father’s Day event freebies

Mini-Golf: Dads play mini-golf at Adventure Landing for free on Sunday when accompanied by a paying golfer.

Race: Fathers can race against their kids at The Pit, 346 East Plaza Drive in Mooresville, and Dad’s first race is free. Subsequent races are half price for dads. Sunday, June 17th.

Gardens: Dads get into Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden for free Saturday, June 16th, and Sunday, June 17th.

Donuts with Dad: Billy Graham Library is celebrating Father’s Day Weekend with Donuts for Dad Saturday, June 16th. Free donuts and beverages, plus a gift for dad while supplies last.

Queen City Father’s Day Festival: This free Father’s Day festival takes place Saturday, June 16th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Carole Hoefener Center, 615 E. 6th Street. It features 100 free swag bags, 50 vendors, crafts, games, a bounce house, a visit from Homer the Dragon, cornhole, raffles and a lot more.

Laser Quest: Moms and dads play for free on Sunday, June 17th, when a child plays at regular price.

Extreme Ice Center: Dads skate for free on Sunday, June 17th, when they purchase a child’s admission and skate rental.

Father’s Day Fest at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery: Saturday, June 16th, Discovery Place will be there, with T-Rex themed activities, including digging for fossils, pre-historic art, and temporary tattoos. On Sunday, June 17th, Pints 4 Prostates will be offering free men’s health screenings (a simple blood test).

Father’s Day food and drink freebies and deals

Most freebies and deals haven’t been announced yet, so keep checking back. This is just a start!

Beer: Dads get a free pint of beer at Flying Saucer, 9605 N. Tryon Street. They’re also offering a Father’s Day brunch for purchase. One featured item: Mancakes, which are Imperial Stout pancakes stuffed with bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese, topped with a fried egg and bourbon-maple syrup.

Coffee: 25% off online orders at Magnolia Coffee through June 17th with the promo code DAD25.

Tijuana Flats: Sunday, June 17th, dads get a free non-alcoholic drink when they upgrade to a Megajuana (double meat and double cheese.)

TCBY: Dads typically get a free 6-oz. frozen yogurt at participating locations on Father’s Day. We will be verifying, but we bet this will be happening!

Firehouse Subs: Dads get a free medium sub when they purchase an additional full priced medium or large sub, chips and drink on Father’s Day.

Other free and cheap things to do Father’s Day Weekend

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Sol Fest at U.S. National Whitewater Center

7:30 am to 10:00 pm | FREE | U.S. National Whitewater Center

Free Saturday Boot Camp at NuBody in Concord

8:00 am | FREE | NuBody Fitness in Concord

Dog Days of Summer

9:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | NoDa Brewing

Dads get into Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden for free Father's Day Weekend

9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Donuts with Dad at Billy Graham Library

9:30 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library

Opossum Meet and Greet

10:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve

NoDa Super Flea

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | NoDa Company Store

Juneteenth Festival

10:00 am to 10:00 pm | FREE | Thomas and Commonwealth

Father's Day Fest, Day 1: Meet T-Rex with Discovery Place

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Restoration Vintage Goods Pop-Up Shop

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Free Range Brewing

Tour at Red Clay Ciderworks

12:30 pm | Red Clay Ciderworks

Creative Clay Workshop Series by Clayworks: Family Workshop

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Hickory Grove Library

Visual Art Workshop with Live Music presented by Community School of the Arts

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | University City Regional Library

Awake in the Wild

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Latta Plantation Nature Center and Preserve

Queen City Father's Day Festival: free swag bags, bouncy house, games, giveaways

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Carole Hoefener Center

Craft City Splash Bash Weekend Pool Party

1:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Craft City Social Club

Gaston All American Fair: free admission, cost for games and rides

1:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Eastridge Mall

Belmont Juneteenth Celebration 6/17

2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Stowe Park

Dead Night at Triple C

2:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Triple C Brewing Co.

OMB Brewery Tour

2:00 pm | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Brewery tour at Legion Brewing

2:00 pm | Legion Brewing

Snakes of Mecklenburg County

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve

Brewery tour at NoDa Brewing

4:00 pm | NoDa Brewing

Rockin' the Burg: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Harrisburg Park

Freedom Summer Jazz Series :Jonathan Fritzén and The Brubakers

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Freedom Park

Redleg Husky

6:30 pm | FREE | Birdsong Brewing Co.

Live music: Lisa De Novo

7:00 pm | FREE | The Wine Vault

Birkdale Village Mingling on the Greens summer concert series

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Birkdale Village

Blakeney Concert Series 2017

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Blakeney

Stonecrest Music at the Fountain

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Stonecrest at Piper Glen

Summer Concert Series at the Music Yard: Africa Unplugged

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | The Music Yard

Live music: Kevin Goodwin Band at Barista Craft with David Taylor

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Barista Craft Highland Creek

Discount to premiere of Del Shores Play--One Night Only!

7:00 pm | Theatre Charlotte

Live music at Summit Coffee

7:00 pm | FREE | Summit Coffee

Kannapolis Concerts in the Park: Clay Walker

7:00 pm | FREE | Village Park

River Jam at Whitewater Center: Unspoken Tradition

7:00 pm | FREE | U.S. National Whitewater Center

Live Music: Steven James

7:30 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Cabarrus Brewing Company

Live Music: Kevin Marshall and The J-Walkers

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Legion Brewing

Sunday, June 17, 2018

Free mini-golf for dads on Father's Day

All Day | FREE | Adventure Landing Charlotte

Free mini-golf for dads on Father's Day

All Day | FREE | Adventure Landing Gastonia

Father's Day Brunch at Sycamore

10:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | Sycamore Brewing

Juneteenth Festival

10:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | Thomas and Commonwealth

Father's Day Fest, Day 2: Pints for Prostates

11:00 am to 10:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Dads skate for free at Extreme Ice Center on Father's Day

12:00 pm to 4:30 pm | FREE | Extreme Ice Center

Tour at Red Clay Ciderworks

12:30 pm | Red Clay Ciderworks

Free yoga with King of Pops every Sunday

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | FREE | Independence Park

Dad's Day Out Scavenger Hunt

1:00 pm to 4:30 pm | FREE | Latta Plantation Nature Center and Preserve

LGBTQ & Ally Community Pool Party

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Craft City Social Club

Ales and Tails Brew Tour: Legion Brewing

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Legion Brewing

Laser Quest: Parents play for free on Father's Day

1:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Laser Quest

Dessert Market

1:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Cabarrus Brewing Company

Gaston All American Fair: free admission, cost for games and rides

1:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Eastridge Mall

OMB Brewery Tour

2:00 pm | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Brewery tour at Legion Brewing

2:00 pm | Legion Brewing

Brewery tour at NoDa Brewing

3:00 pm | NoDa Brewing

Picnic in the Park: summer concert series in Fourth Ward Park

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Fourth Ward Park

Don Telling's Island Mysteries - Album Release

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Lunchbox Records

Cards Against Humanity, with prizes

4:00 pm | FREE | The Cotton Room at Belfast Mill

Free: karaoke at Snug Harbor on Sundays

6:00 pm | FREE | Snug Harbor

Davidson's Concerts on the Green: Part Time Blues Band

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Davidson Village Green

Open bluegrass jam with host Greg M Clarke

6:00 pm | FREE | Tommy’s Pub

Diggin' The Roots - Old Time Music

6:00 pm | FREE | Old Town Public House

