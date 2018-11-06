Make Father’s Day 2018 special in the Charlotte area and save some bucks at the same time. As Dad always says, “We’re not made of money.” Also, “Close the door, we don’t own the electric company.” And “If your friends jumped off the bridge would you do it too?” Check out some of these deals and start planning for a special Father’s Day on the cheap. Father’s Day is Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Some of these events also take place Saturday, June 16, or earlier. Make sure to follow the links for important details. This list will be updated as more Father’s Day deals are announced.
Also, scroll down for a list of events going on Father’s Day Weekend. Bet you’ll find something fun to do on the list.
You can also keep track of free and cheap things to do in the Charlotte area by subscribing to the free email list and following us on Facebook and Twitter.
You may also be interested in:
Free events this week
Big list of outdoor summer concert series
Free and cheap things for kids to do around Charlotte this summer
Father’s Day event freebies
Mini-Golf: Dads play mini-golf at Adventure Landing for free on Sunday when accompanied by a paying golfer.
Race: Fathers can race against their kids at The Pit, 346 East Plaza Drive in Mooresville, and Dad’s first race is free. Subsequent races are half price for dads. Sunday, June 17th.
Gardens: Dads get into Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden for free Saturday, June 16th, and Sunday, June 17th.
Donuts with Dad: Billy Graham Library is celebrating Father’s Day Weekend with Donuts for Dad Saturday, June 16th. Free donuts and beverages, plus a gift for dad while supplies last.
Queen City Father’s Day Festival: This free Father’s Day festival takes place Saturday, June 16th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Carole Hoefener Center, 615 E. 6th Street. It features 100 free swag bags, 50 vendors, crafts, games, a bounce house, a visit from Homer the Dragon, cornhole, raffles and a lot more.
Laser Quest: Moms and dads play for free on Sunday, June 17th, when a child plays at regular price.
Extreme Ice Center: Dads skate for free on Sunday, June 17th, when they purchase a child’s admission and skate rental.
Father’s Day Fest at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery: Saturday, June 16th, Discovery Place will be there, with T-Rex themed activities, including digging for fossils, pre-historic art, and temporary tattoos. On Sunday, June 17th, Pints 4 Prostates will be offering free men’s health screenings (a simple blood test).
Father’s Day food and drink freebies and deals
Most freebies and deals haven’t been announced yet, so keep checking back. This is just a start!
Beer: Dads get a free pint of beer at Flying Saucer, 9605 N. Tryon Street. They’re also offering a Father’s Day brunch for purchase. One featured item: Mancakes, which are Imperial Stout pancakes stuffed with bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese, topped with a fried egg and bourbon-maple syrup.
Coffee: 25% off online orders at Magnolia Coffee through June 17th with the promo code DAD25.
Tijuana Flats: Sunday, June 17th, dads get a free non-alcoholic drink when they upgrade to a Megajuana (double meat and double cheese.)
TCBY: Dads typically get a free 6-oz. frozen yogurt at participating locations on Father’s Day. We will be verifying, but we bet this will be happening!
Firehouse Subs: Dads get a free medium sub when they purchase an additional full priced medium or large sub, chips and drink on Father’s Day.
Other free and cheap things to do Father’s Day Weekend
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Sol Fest at U.S. National Whitewater Center
7:30 am to 10:00 pm | FREE | U.S. National Whitewater Center
Free Saturday Boot Camp at NuBody in Concord
8:00 am | FREE | NuBody Fitness in Concord
Dog Days of Summer
9:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | NoDa Brewing
Dads get into Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden for free Father's Day Weekend
9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
Donuts with Dad at Billy Graham Library
9:30 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Billy Graham Library
Opossum Meet and Greet
10:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve
NoDa Super Flea
10:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | NoDa Company Store
Juneteenth Festival
10:00 am to 10:00 pm | FREE | Thomas and Commonwealth
Father's Day Fest, Day 1: Meet T-Rex with Discovery Place
11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Restoration Vintage Goods Pop-Up Shop
12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Free Range Brewing
Tour at Red Clay Ciderworks
12:30 pm | Red Clay Ciderworks
Creative Clay Workshop Series by Clayworks: Family Workshop
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Hickory Grove Library
Visual Art Workshop with Live Music presented by Community School of the Arts
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | University City Regional Library
Awake in the Wild
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Latta Plantation Nature Center and Preserve
Queen City Father's Day Festival: free swag bags, bouncy house, games, giveaways
1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Carole Hoefener Center
Craft City Splash Bash Weekend Pool Party
1:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Craft City Social Club
Gaston All American Fair: free admission, cost for games and rides
1:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Eastridge Mall
Belmont Juneteenth Celebration 6/17
2:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Stowe Park
Dead Night at Triple C
2:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Triple C Brewing Co.
OMB Brewery Tour
2:00 pm | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Brewery tour at Legion Brewing
2:00 pm | Legion Brewing
Snakes of Mecklenburg County
3:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve
Brewery tour at NoDa Brewing
4:00 pm | NoDa Brewing
Rockin' the Burg: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Harrisburg Park
Freedom Summer Jazz Series :Jonathan Fritzén and The Brubakers
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Freedom Park
Redleg Husky
6:30 pm | FREE | Birdsong Brewing Co.
Live music: Lisa De Novo
7:00 pm | FREE | The Wine Vault
Birkdale Village Mingling on the Greens summer concert series
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Birkdale Village
Blakeney Concert Series 2017
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Blakeney
Stonecrest Music at the Fountain
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Stonecrest at Piper Glen
Summer Concert Series at the Music Yard: Africa Unplugged
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | The Music Yard
Live music: Kevin Goodwin Band at Barista Craft with David Taylor
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Barista Craft Highland Creek
Discount to premiere of Del Shores Play--One Night Only!
7:00 pm | Theatre Charlotte
Live music at Summit Coffee
7:00 pm | FREE | Summit Coffee
Kannapolis Concerts in the Park: Clay Walker
7:00 pm | FREE | Village Park
River Jam at Whitewater Center: Unspoken Tradition
7:00 pm | FREE | U.S. National Whitewater Center
Live Music: Steven James
7:30 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Cabarrus Brewing Company
Live Music: Kevin Marshall and The J-Walkers
8:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Legion Brewing
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Free mini-golf for dads on Father's Day
All Day | FREE | Adventure Landing Charlotte
Free mini-golf for dads on Father's Day
All Day | FREE | Adventure Landing Gastonia
Father's Day Brunch at Sycamore
10:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | Sycamore Brewing
Juneteenth Festival
10:00 am to 9:00 pm | FREE | Thomas and Commonwealth
Father's Day Fest, Day 2: Pints for Prostates
11:00 am to 10:00 pm | FREE | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Dads skate for free at Extreme Ice Center on Father's Day
12:00 pm to 4:30 pm | FREE | Extreme Ice Center
Tour at Red Clay Ciderworks
12:30 pm | Red Clay Ciderworks
Free yoga with King of Pops every Sunday
1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | FREE | Independence Park
Dad's Day Out Scavenger Hunt
1:00 pm to 4:30 pm | FREE | Latta Plantation Nature Center and Preserve
LGBTQ & Ally Community Pool Party
1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Craft City Social Club
Ales and Tails Brew Tour: Legion Brewing
1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Legion Brewing
Laser Quest: Parents play for free on Father's Day
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Laser Quest
Dessert Market
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Cabarrus Brewing Company
Gaston All American Fair: free admission, cost for games and rides
1:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Eastridge Mall
OMB Brewery Tour
2:00 pm | Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Brewery tour at Legion Brewing
2:00 pm | Legion Brewing
Brewery tour at NoDa Brewing
3:00 pm | NoDa Brewing
Picnic in the Park: summer concert series in Fourth Ward Park
4:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Fourth Ward Park
Don Telling's Island Mysteries - Album Release
4:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Lunchbox Records
Cards Against Humanity, with prizes
4:00 pm | FREE | The Cotton Room at Belfast Mill
Free: karaoke at Snug Harbor on Sundays
6:00 pm | FREE | Snug Harbor
Davidson's Concerts on the Green: Part Time Blues Band
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Davidson Village Green
Open bluegrass jam with host Greg M Clarke
6:00 pm | FREE | Tommy’s Pub
Diggin' The Roots - Old Time Music
6:00 pm | FREE | Old Town Public House