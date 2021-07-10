Oh my gourd! Pumpkin shortage could impact Halloween

Extreme weather and shipping issues have led to a shortage of pumpkins this fall. Decent pumpkins could now cost more than ever.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pumpkin shortage is creeping across the U.S. just weeks before Halloween.

The shortage, like most other supply chain issues, is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shipping issues have led to a shortage in some locations, plus extreme weather has also wiped out crops around the world.

Fewer pumpkins will mean higher prices for consumers. There are similar issues impacting costumes and decorations this year. A spokesperson for Spirit Halloween said shipping issues mean stores won't have many chances to restock this year.

