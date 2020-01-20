Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at one of these events around Charlotte in 2020. Events include a parade, performances, events at museums and more.
Most are free to attend. Make sure to follow each link for the necessary details.
We will highlight some of the major MLK Day events, but please keep scrolling for the whole list.
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Atrium Health Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service, including Wreath Laying
12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE | Marshall Park
Saturday, January 18, 2020
MLK Holiday Parade
10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Center City Charlotte–Trade and Tryon
MLK Call to Service -- Volunteer Opportunity
12:00 pm to 2:00 pm | FREE | Park Expo & Conference Center
Sunday, January 19, 2020
Concert: Bridging Musical Worlds, a Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.
5:00 pm | $10.00 | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Monday, January 20, 2020
MLK Day Celebration at Gantt Center
9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
Martin Luther King Jr. Observance at CPCC
10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Dale F. Halton Theater
Free: Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Celebration at Levine Museum
10:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Levine Museum of the New South
"Let it Shine: the American Civil Rights Movement"--free performance in Kings Mountain
3:00 pm | FREE | Joy Performance Center
Free MLK art/poetry/music program with Opera Carolina
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church