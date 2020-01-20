Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at one of these events around Charlotte in 2020. Events include a parade, performances, events at museums and more.

Most are free to attend. Make sure to follow each link for the necessary details.

We will highlight some of the major MLK Day events, but please keep scrolling for the whole list.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Atrium Health Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service, including Wreath Laying

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm | FREE | Marshall Park

Saturday, January 18, 2020

MLK Holiday Parade

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Center City Charlotte–Trade and Tryon

MLK Call to Service -- Volunteer Opportunity

12:00 pm to 2:00 pm | FREE | Park Expo & Conference Center

Sunday, January 19, 2020

Concert: Bridging Musical Worlds, a Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.

5:00 pm | $10.00 | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Monday, January 20, 2020

MLK Day Celebration at Gantt Center

9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

Martin Luther King Jr. Observance at CPCC

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Dale F. Halton Theater

Free: Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Celebration at Levine Museum

10:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Levine Museum of the New South

"Let it Shine: the American Civil Rights Movement"--free performance in Kings Mountain

3:00 pm | FREE | Joy Performance Center

Free MLK art/poetry/music program with Opera Carolina

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church